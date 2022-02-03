Rockford pockets narrow victory over Riceville 54-46

Rockford posted a tight 54-46 win over Riceville in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Rockford faced off against Manly Central Springs and Riceville took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on January 25 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 13-2 edge over the Warriors through the end of the first quarter.
Riceville enjoyed a 37-16 lead over Rockford to start the fourth quarter.
The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 38-9 in the last stanza.
