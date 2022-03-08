Rock Valley knocks out victory on Jesup 75-61

Stretched out and finally snapped, Rock Valley put just enough pressure on Jesup to earn a 75-61 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on March 8.

Rock Valley opened with a 19-13 advantage over Jesup through the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense moved to a 38-25 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.

The Rockets' influence showed as they carried a 52-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.