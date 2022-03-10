Rock Valley gallops past Monticello 60-44

Rock Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Monticello 60-44 in Iowa boys basketball action on March 10.

The Rockets darted in front of the Panthers 10-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' shooting jumped to a 26-19 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Rock Valley's reign showed as it carried a 44-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

