Riceville delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Waterloo Christian 57-55

A tight-knit tilt turned in Riceville's direction just enough to squeeze past Waterloo Christian 57-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Waterloo Christian, who began with an 18-17 edge over Riceville through the end of the first quarter.

In recent action on December 14, Riceville faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Waterloo Christian took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on December 7 at Waterloo Christian School. For a full recap, click here.

