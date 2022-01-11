Resurgence: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fights back to beat Muscatine 60-22

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 60-22 win over Muscatine in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Muskies authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Spartans 7-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans registered a 25-12 advantage at halftime over the Muskies.
Recently on January 4 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
