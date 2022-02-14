Resurgence: Belle Plaine fights back to beat Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 68-50

Belle Plaine stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 68-50 win over Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.
In recent action on February 7, Belle Plaine faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian took on Wyoming Midland on January 31 at Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Husky started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over the Plainsmen at the end of the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at intermission over Belle Plaine.
