Resurgence: Belle Plaine fights back to beat Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 68-50

Belle Plaine stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 68-50 win over Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.

The Husky started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over the Plainsmen at the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at intermission over Belle Plaine.

