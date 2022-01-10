Resolve: Janesville tops off Riceville 66-50

Riceville cut in front fast, but Janesville bounced aside that challenge and collected a 66-50 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.
Riceville showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-9 advantage over Janesville as the first quarter ended.
Janesville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-40 lead over Riceville.
