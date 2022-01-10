 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Resolve: Janesville tops off Riceville 66-50

Riceville cut in front fast, but Janesville bounced aside that challenge and collected a 66-50 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.

Recently on January 4 , Riceville squared up on Nashua-Plainfield in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Riceville showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-9 advantage over Janesville as the first quarter ended.

Janesville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-40 lead over Riceville.

