Reset the pacemakers: [[WINNING-TEAM]] survives extra action to trim Sheffield West Fork 77-72

Thrill-seekers found a fitting adventure when Dike-New Hartford reached extra time to nip Sheffield West Fork 77-72 on January 12 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Dike-New Hartford and Sheffield West Fork played in a 81-45 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Dike-New Hartford took on Aplington-Parkersburg on January 6 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap.
