Regents end season with 71-59 loss in first round

The Waterloo Christian boys basketball season ended with a 71-59 loss at the hands of the North Tama Redhawks Monday night.

With the loss, Waterloo Christian head coach Matt Reisetter said the team failed to reach it's preseason goals.

“We fell way short of what I thought were some reasonable goals this season,” Reisetter said. “Our goal was no less than 15 wins in the regular, no less than a three seed in district and third place in conference. We did not get any of those.”

Both teams struggled on the offensive end in the first quarter. Combined they scored 15 points in the first eight minutes of action with North Tama taking a 10-5 lead into the second quarter.

North Tama found it's offense early in the second quarter as the Redhawks jumped out to a 25-14 lead with 5:30 left in the second quarter. However, in the double bonus and finding their rhythm, the Regents battled back.

Riding a 12-5 run, Waterloo Christian cut the Redhawk lead to 29-26 at the half.

In the third quarter, an aggressive full court press from North Tama wreaked havoc on the Regents offense. The Redhawks outscored Waterloo Christian 25-18 in the third frame to take a 54-44 lead into the final quarter of play.

With 15 points in the final eight minutes, Waterloo Christian failed to close the gap and saw their season come to an end.

Mason Reisetter led the way for the Regents as the senior guard scored 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Reisetter added four rebounds as well in his final game.

Two other Regents scored in double figures in Monday night’s matchup. Sophomore center Drew Wagner scored 11 points while senior forward Bryce Adams added 10.

For the Redhawks, Thomas Hulme scored 28 points to lead all scorers and Gabe Kopriva added 20.

Waterloo Christian graduates seven players from a team that ends it's season at 10-12.

Following the game, Reisetter said the end of the season tasted bittersweet.

“We fell short of our goals,” Reisetter said. “That being said, I got to see these guys grow into men.”

