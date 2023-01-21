 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Waverly-Sr earns tough verdict over Van Horne Benton 64-60

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Waverly-Sr chalked up in tripping Van Horne Benton 64-60 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 21.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Van Horne Benton squared off with January 10, 2022 at Van Horne Benton Community High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Waverly-Sr faced off against Williamsburg and Van Horne Benton took on Vinton-Shellsburg on January 13 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

