Razor thin: Victor H-L-V earns tough verdict over Colfax-Mingo 39-34

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Victor H-L-V passed in a 39-34 victory at Colfax-Mingo's expense for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 9.
The last time Colfax-Mingo and Victor H-L-V played in a 59-58 game on December 16, 2021. Click here for a recap
