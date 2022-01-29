 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Marion earns tough victory over Center Point CPU 54-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Marion wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-45 over Center Point CPU in Iowa boys basketball on January 29.

In recent action on January 21, Center Point CPU faced off against South Tama County and Marion took on Dyersville Beckman on January 21 at Marion High School. Click here for a recap

Marion opened with a 20-12 advantage over Center Point CPU through the first quarter.

Marion fought to a 35-24 halftime margin at Center Point CPU's expense.

The Wolves jumped on top over the Stormin' Pointers when the fourth quarter began 48-33.

The Stormin' Pointers turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves put the game on ice.

