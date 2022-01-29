Razor thin: Marion earns tough victory over Center Point CPU 54-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Marion wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-45 over Center Point CPU in Iowa boys basketball on January 29.

Marion opened with a 20-12 advantage over Center Point CPU through the first quarter.

Marion fought to a 35-24 halftime margin at Center Point CPU's expense.

The Wolves jumped on top over the Stormin' Pointers when the fourth quarter began 48-33.

The Stormin' Pointers turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.