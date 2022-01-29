Razor thin: Marion earns tough victory over Center Point CPU 54-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Marion wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-45 over Center Point CPU in Iowa boys basketball on January 29.
In recent action on January 21, Center Point CPU faced off against South Tama County and Marion took on Dyersville Beckman on January 21 at Marion High School. Click here for a recap
Marion opened with a 20-12 advantage over Center Point CPU through the first quarter.
Marion fought to a 35-24 halftime margin at Center Point CPU's expense.
The Wolves jumped on top over the Stormin' Pointers when the fourth quarter began 48-33.
People are also reading…
The Stormin' Pointers turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves put the game on ice.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.