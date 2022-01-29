Razor thin: Iowa City Regina earns tough victory over Stanwood North Cedar 48-44

Iowa City Regina knocked off Stanwood North Cedar 48-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Stanwood North Cedar climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 31-29 lead at halftime.
The Regals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 19-13 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on January 21, Iowa City Regina faced off against Anamosa and Stanwood North Cedar took on West Liberty on January 21 at West Liberty High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.