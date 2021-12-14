Razor thin: Edgewood Ed-Co earns tough victory over Springville 56-50

With little to no wiggle room, Edgewood Ed-Co nosed past Springville 56-50 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.
In recent action on December 3, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Springville took on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian on December 7 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Orioles started on steady ground by forging a 21-10 lead over the Vikings at the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, the Orioles would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 41-19 lead on the Vikings.
The Orioles enjoyed a 55-32 lead over the Vikings to start the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.