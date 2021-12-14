 Skip to main content
Razor thin: Edgewood Ed-Co earns tough victory over Springville 56-50

With little to no wiggle room, Edgewood Ed-Co nosed past Springville 56-50 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.

In recent action on December 3, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Springville took on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian on December 7 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Orioles started on steady ground by forging a 21-10 lead over the Vikings at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Orioles would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 41-19 lead on the Vikings.

The Orioles enjoyed a 55-32 lead over the Vikings to start the fourth quarter.

