Razor thin: Edgewood Ed-Co earns tough victory over Springville 56-50

With little to no wiggle room, Edgewood Ed-Co nosed past Springville 56-50 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.

The Orioles started on steady ground by forging a 21-10 lead over the Vikings at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Orioles would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 41-19 lead on the Vikings.

The Orioles enjoyed a 55-32 lead over the Vikings to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.