Razor thin: Davenport Central earns tough verdict over Davenport Assumption 74-71

Davenport Central fans held their breath in an uneasy 74-71 victory over Davenport Assumption at Davenport Assumption High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Davenport Central opened with a 20-10 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.

The Knights battled back to make it 32-23 at the intermission.

Davenport Central jumped to a 51-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights outpointed the Blue Devils 32-23 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Davenport Central played in a 62-51 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

In recent action on January 6, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on January 6 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

