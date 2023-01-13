Razor thin: Davenport Central earns tough verdict over Davenport Assumption 74-71

Davenport Central fans held their breath in an uneasy 74-71 victory over Davenport Assumption at Davenport Assumption High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Davenport Central opened with a 20-10 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.
The Knights battled back to make it 32-23 at the intermission.
Davenport Central jumped to a 51-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knights outpointed the Blue Devils 32-23 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Davenport Central played in a 62-51 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 6, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on January 6 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.