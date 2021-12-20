 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Razor thin: Cresco Crestwood earns tough victory over Forest City 46-41

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cresco Crestwood didn't mind, dispatching Forest City 46-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 7, Forest City faced off against Armstrong North Union and Cresco Crestwood took on Clarksville on December 7 at Clarksville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver topples Dunkerton 75-74

Denver poked just enough holes in Dunkerton's defense to garner a taut 75-74 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News