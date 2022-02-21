 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Clear Lake earns tough victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58-49

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Clear Lake didn't mind, dispatching Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.

In recent action on February 15, Clear Lake faced off against Iowa Falls-Alden and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Iowa Falls-Alden on February 11 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Clear Lake's shooting jumped to a 27-21 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL at the half.

The Lions' force showed as they carried a 48-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Clear Lake fended off Hampton-Dumont-CAL's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

