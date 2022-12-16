Razor thin: Cedar Rapids Xavier earns tough verdict over Cedar Falls 51-50

Cedar Rapids Xavier walked the high-wire before edging Cedar Falls 51-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with January 18, 2022 at Cedar Falls High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 1, Cedar Falls faced off against Waterloo East and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 9 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap
