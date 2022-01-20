Razor thin: Calamus-Wheatland earns tough victory over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 45-42

Calamus-Wheatland posted a tight 45-42 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.
Recently on January 7 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Wyoming Midland in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.