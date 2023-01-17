Razor thin: Burlington earns tough verdict over Muscatine 65-61

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Burlington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 65-61 over Muscatine in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Burlington and Muscatine played in a 68-37 game on February 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Burlington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Muscatine took on Davenport Central on January 10 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
