Razor thin: Belle Plaine earns tough victory over Brooklyn B-G-M 40-34

Belle Plaine upended Brooklyn B-G-M for a narrow 40-34 victory at Brooklyn B-G-M High on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 7 , Belle Plaine squared up on Thornburg Tri-County in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
