Raiders get humbled in substate final, score second-lowest point total of season

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Dunkerton's boys basketball team has been capable of flipping a switch offensively for much of this season.

It can look cold one minute, then not be able to miss the next. That can happen when a team averages 75 points per game.

"We're very explosive," Raiders head coach Todd Kuntz said.

On Saturday night, the Raiders picked the wrong game to have one of their lowest scoring nights of the season.

Against Lake Mills' 1-3-1 zone defense, Dunkerton could never get the ball movement crisp and the bright lights of a Class 1A substate final was too much to overcome in its 84-46 setback to the fourth-ranked Bulldogs at Clear Lake High School.

"We felt the nerves," junior Preston Gillespie said. "There is still no excuses for that. The good thing is, at least we have experience now and we should be ready next time we get in these situations."

The Raiders (22-4) don't see a zone defense much playing in the Iowa Star Conference. Most teams will play them straight up in a man-to-man defense.

With fourth-ranked Lake Mills possessing length in Kadin Abele and Wyatt Helming, both listed at least 6-foot-5, it disrupted what Gillespie and point guard Casey Gardner wanted to do.

"One-hundred percent all the credit goes to Lake Mills," Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz said. "I'm not sure tonight, even if we played our best, we would have won the game. I can't imagine them playing any better than they did tonight."

It was evident that the pressure was mounting early. Dunkerton turned the ball four times in its first handful of possessions and went quickly down 9-0 in the opening frame.

The Bulldogs have been in three straight substate finals. The Raiders haven't.

Big game experience didn't favor the latter.

"You could tell they were on a mission," Gardner said. "They outplayed us in almost every single asset. It is definitely motivating. We got punched in the face a little bit and we just never answered how we know we can.

"It sucks, obviously, but you got to move on."

The closest Dunkerton got in the first half was eight points. Lake Mills responded with a 12-0 run that got the lead to 20 points and it never let its foot off the gas pedal.

Nothing the Raiders could do, even with a couple timeouts called, could stop the bleeding.

"They just hit shots and we didn't guard them good enough to be honest," Gillespie said. "I think me and everyone else could have finished stronger, could have shot better. Just so many factors to it."

Gillespie and Gardner were held in check to a combined total of 23 points. Kyler Rich chipped in seven points for the Raiders as they never made more than six field goals in any quarter.

The 46 points is the second-lowest point total of the year. Dubuque Hempstead, a Class 4A program that also made a substate final, held Dunkerton to 44 points in January.

"You can't simulate their length, you can't simulate their aggressiveness," Kuntz said. "We ran into a buzz saw tonight. To beat their zone, you have to be quick and you have to be decisive."

Back-to-back conference championships and 22 wins doesn't leave Kuntz or the Raiders much to be sad about. They bring back Gardner and Gillespie for next winter.

And a renewed drive.

"I've cried every year at the end of the year," Gardner said. "We're still not where we want to be, clearly. The grind starts back tomorrow, come back better next year."

