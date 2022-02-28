Raiders feel sting of losing in substate final, aim to get over hump next winter

Casey Gardner is tired of the tears welling up when the season ends.

"We're still not where we want to be, clearly," Dunkerton's starting point guard said. "We came in looking to win and we just didn't get it done. It starts (Sunday), the grind starts back (Sunday)."

The Class 1A 10th-ranked Raiders ran through the Iowa Star North to claim a conference title. They were in the final few rankings in the Associated Press poll. They averaged north of 70 points per game.

It all came crashing down in a way no one associated with the Raiders saw coming.

They were shell-shocked against fourth-ranked Lake Mills to the tune of a 84-46 drubbing in the substate final. It marked the second time this season Dunkerton was held to under 50 points.

"One-hundred percent all the credit goes to Lake Mills," Raiders head coach Todd Kuntz said. "I'm not sure tonight, even if we played our best, we would have won the game. I can't imagine them playing any better than they did tonight."

It wasn't for a lack of effort, nor a lack of weapons. Dunkerton possesses one of the purest scorers in the state in Preston Gillespie, a scorer and passer in Gardner and a bruiser in Kaden Behrends.

For one of the few times this season, the Raiders faced a zone defense. They didn't react well enough with four early turnovers in the opening handful of minutes.

"You can't simulate their length, you can't simulate their aggressiveness," Kuntz said. "We ran into a buzz saw tonight. To beat their zone, you have to be quick and you have to be decisive."

It left a sour taste in everyone's mouth. Yet in the eyes of Gillespie, it doesn't take away from the season they had. After one down year of a 10-13 record two seasons ago, Dunkerton reclaimed a tradition.

A consistent mark of at least 15 wins and inching closer to its fifth state tournament appearance.

"We battled this year, we went through a lot this year," Gillespie said. "It really hurts, but we can't make any excuses."

Kuntz was more upset that the crowd the Raiders brought wasn't able to get fully invested into the game. The closest they got at any point was eight points, then Lake Mills ran off 12 unanswered points.

"We were here at 5:30 p.m. and we had 50 community members here," Kuntz said. "I can't say enough about our fans, student section and parents. Dunkerton loves basketball. They were waiting to erupt and we never gave them the ability to get loud."

The cupboard is going to be far from empty for the 2022-23 campaign.

Gillespie and Gardner headline the returners. Dunkerton also brings back Braiden VanLengen as well as four underclassmen – three of them freshmen – that played in at least 20 games.

"I've been a varsity starter since (I was) a freshman, I've dreamed of it since third grade and it is flying by," Gardner said. "This has definitely been a realization where I only have one more year left and it is definitely motivating.

"I'm on more of a mission now than ever."

One aspect that Kuntz admitted will be increased is more challenges for the Raiders. They played a 4A program in Dubuque Hempstead, also a substate finalist, plus a trifecta of 2A programs in Columbus Catholic, Denver and Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Prior to the substate final, Dunkerton played just one ranked opponent in Class 1A, Newman Catholic. It split the meetings, falling in the regular season, but triumphing in the district final.

"We know we need to challenge ourselves outside of the league," Kuntz said. "We'll certainly continue that next year."

Regardless of what the schedule looks like, the Raiders want to get back to a substate final and break through. Gillespie was pretty blunt in suggesting next winter will look different.

"The good thing is, at least we have experience now and we should be ready next time we get in these situations," he said. "We'll be back here."

