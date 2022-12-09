Putting it all together: Waverly-Sr overwhelms New Hampton 74-41

Waverly-Sr stomped on New Hampton 74-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Waverly-Sr and New Hampton squared off with January 13, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, New Hampton faced off against Mason City and Waverly-Sr took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 3 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.