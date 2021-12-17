 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Putting it all together: Preston Easton Valley overwhelms Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 74-33

Preston Easton Valley's river of points eventually washed away Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in a 74-33 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 7, Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian faced off against Springville and Preston Easton Valley took on Alburnett on December 11 at Alburnett High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News