Putting it all together: Preston Easton Valley overwhelms Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 74-33

Preston Easton Valley's river of points eventually washed away Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in a 74-33 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 7, Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian faced off against Springville and Preston Easton Valley took on Alburnett on December 11 at Alburnett High School. For more, click here.
