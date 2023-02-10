Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon showed top form to dominate Center Point CPU during a 62-38 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon darted in front of Center Point CPU 18-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 38-10 half margin at the Stormin' Pointers' expense.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pulled to a 48-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Mustangs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Center Point CPU squared off with December 3, 2021 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Center Point CPU faced off against Van Horne Benton . For results, click here. Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Solon on February 3 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

