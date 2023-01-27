Putting it all together: Jesup overwhelms Oelwein 91-46

Jesup's river of points eventually washed away Oelwein in a 91-46 cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Oelwein faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Jesup took on Ackley AGWSR on January 21 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For a full recap, click here.
