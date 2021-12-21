Putting it all together: Gladbrook-Reinbeck overwhelms Traer North Tama 73-39

Traer North Tama had no answers as Gladbrook-Reinbeck roared to a 73-39 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 21.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck darted in front of Traer North Tama 12-3 to begin the second quarter.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense thundered to a 34-13 lead over Traer North Tama at the half.
The Rebels' power showed as they carried a 57-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 14, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Jesup and Traer North Tama took on Conrad BCLUW on December 11 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For a full recap, click here.
