Putting it all together: Gladbrook-Reinbeck overwhelms Traer North Tama 73-39

Traer North Tama had no answers as Gladbrook-Reinbeck roared to a 73-39 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 21.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck darted in front of Traer North Tama 12-3 to begin the second quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense thundered to a 34-13 lead over Traer North Tama at the half.

The Rebels' power showed as they carried a 57-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

