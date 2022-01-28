Putting it all together: Gladbrook-Reinbeck overwhelms Conrad BCLUW 79-21

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Gladbrook-Reinbeck turned out the lights on Conrad BCLUW 79-21 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Ackley AGWSR and Conrad BCLUW took on Ackley AGWSR on January 17 at Ackley AGWSR High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck took charge in front of Conrad BCLUW 22-4 to begin the second quarter.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense stormed to a 49-11 lead over Conrad BCLUW at the intermission.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's reign showed as it carried a 70-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
