Putting it all together: Gladbrook-Reinbeck overwhelms Conrad BCLUW 79-21

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Gladbrook-Reinbeck turned out the lights on Conrad BCLUW 79-21 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 28.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck took charge in front of Conrad BCLUW 22-4 to begin the second quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense stormed to a 49-11 lead over Conrad BCLUW at the intermission.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's reign showed as it carried a 70-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

