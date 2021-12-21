Putting it all together: Dunkerton overwhelms Gilbertville Don Bosco 86-31

Dunkerton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 86-31 victory over Gilbertville Don Bosco in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 16, Dunkerton faced off against Denver and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Colo-Nesco on December 16 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For more, click here.
