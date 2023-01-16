Putting it all together: Cresco Crestwood overwhelms Clarksville 66-33

Cresco Crestwood left no doubt on Monday, controlling Clarksville from start to finish for a 66-33 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 16.
Last season, Cresco Crestwood and Clarksville faced off on December 7, 2021 at Clarksville High School. For results, click here.
