Putting it all together: Armstrong North Union overwhelms Belmond-Klemme 73-25

Armstrong North Union swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Belmond-Klemme 73-25 at Belmond-Klemme High on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Eagle Grove and Armstrong North Union took on Forest City on January 18 at Forest City High School.
