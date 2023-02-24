Waterloo West tipped and eventually toppled Cedar Rapids CR Washington 75-64 in Iowa boys basketball on Feb. 24.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-15 advantage over Waterloo West as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Warriors controlled the pace, taking a 37-30 lead into halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington had a 49-48 edge on Waterloo West at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Wahawks fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.

