Des Moines Hoover put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Waverly-Sr in a 59-44 decision in Iowa boys basketball action on Feb. 27.

The first quarter gave Des Moines Hoover a 14-8 lead over Waverly-Sr.

The Huskies opened a monstrous 33-15 gap over the Go-Hawks at the half.

Waverly-Sr fought back in the third quarter to make it 56-42.

The Huskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-2 edge.

Recently on Feb. 20, Waverly-Sr squared off with South Tama County in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.