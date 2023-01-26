Pretty portrait: Davenport Assumption paints a victorious picture in win over Bellevue Marquette Catholic 56-43

Davenport Assumption charged Bellevue Marquette Catholic and collected a 56-43 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Lisbon on January 17 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
