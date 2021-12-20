Preston Gillespie's 36 points lead Dunkerton past Columbus Catholic

The Columbus Catholic Sailors deserve credit for continuing to fight throughout Monday night's game against Dunkerton. When you're playing against a guy who had the kind of night Preston Gillespie had, though, there's only so much you can do.

Gillespie, a 6-foot-3 junior, scored 36 points with 20 coming in the first half alone. He score from beyond the arc, mid-range, underneath the basket, the free throw line, there was no place the forward couldn't score from. It was an effort that helped the Raiders pull away from the Sailors to win 78-48 and move to 5-1 on the season. Columbus Catholic is 2-7 on the year.

The Sailors actually got out to a 5-1 lead to start off, but back to back three-pointers from Gillespie and Kyler Rich put Dunkerton in front for good. CHS continued to keep it close through most of the first quarter, but the Raiders closed the period on a 9-2 run to go up 21-13.

Columbus Catholic kept fighting, but Gillespie and Casey Gardner simply couldn't miss. Seven total three-pointers by the team in the first half helped Dunkerton start to separate themselves. After Carter Gallagher's layup cutting the deficit to 31-23, Dunkerton closed the half on a 9-3 run, including seven points from Gillespie to give them a 42-26 advantage at the midway point.

In the second half, the trend continued as the Raiders managed to pull away entirely. Dunkerton led 67-41 after three quarters of play and both teams went deep into their bench for much of the fourth quarter.

Gardner finished with 16 points while Kaden Behrens added 11. Gallagher led the way for Columbus with 20 points while Ben Trost had 11.

"(We) just (need) to keep fighting no matter what," said Columbus Catholic head coach Dru Robinson. "(Dunkerton) was on fire and that's it. We just have to battle through that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0