Preston Easton Valley's trick is no treat for Calamus-Wheatland 57-37

Preston Easton Valley stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 57-37 win over Calamus-Wheatland during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Preston Easton Valley jumped on top in front of Calamus-Wheatland 57-37 to begin the second quarter.

