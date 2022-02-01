Preston Easton Valley rides to cruise control win over Wyoming Midland 58-26

Preston Easton Valley dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 58-26 victory over Wyoming Midland in Iowa boys basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 17, Wyoming Midland faced off against Lisbon and Preston Easton Valley took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 21 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For more, click here.
