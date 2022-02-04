Preston Easton Valley manhandles Lisbon 58-38

Impressive was a ready adjective for Preston Easton Valley's 58-38 throttling of Lisbon at Lisbon High on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Lisbon faced off against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian and Preston Easton Valley took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 21 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.
