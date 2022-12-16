Preston Easton Valley knocks out victory beat against Lisbon 61-49

Preston Easton Valley handed Lisbon a tough 61-49 loss on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Preston Easton Valley and Lisbon played in a 58-38 game on February 4, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Lisbon faced off against Springville and Preston Easton Valley took on Wyoming Midland on December 9 at Wyoming Midland High School. For a full recap, click here.
