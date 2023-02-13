A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Preston Easton Valley nabbed it to nudge past Wyoming Midland 54-51 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Wyoming Midland squared off with February 1, 2022 at Wyoming Midland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Wyoming Midland faced off against Lisbon. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.