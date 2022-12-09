Preston Easton Valley clips Wyoming Midland in tight tilt 38-37

Preston Easton Valley swapped jabs before dispatching Wyoming Midland 38-37 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 9.
The last time Preston Easton Valley and Wyoming Midland played in a 58-26 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
