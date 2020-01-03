{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- There are two emerging trends for the sixth-ranked Waterloo West boys’ basketball team.

The first is something the Wahawks want to hang their hats on. The second West is beginning to figure out.

The Wahawks improved to 6-1 overall as they hounded Iowa City Liberty from one end of the floor to the other defensively in a 52-32 Mississippi Valley Conference win at the Siddens Gymnasium Friday.

The Lightning (4-2) were the fourth-straight opponent that West has held to under 50 points and the second consecutive that has scored fewer than 35.

“Our defense is winning us games,” Wahawk guard Isaiah Johnson said.

Those words will make West coach Cliff Berinobis happy.

After watching crosstown rival Cedar Falls win back-to-back 4A state titles playing stingy defense, the Wahawks, who own a 24-point win over the Tigers, have bought in so far on the defensive end of the floor.

“That is what we are sticking our hat on,” Berinobis said. “We watched Cedar Falls do it and we are sold on this is not going to be won on the offensive end.

“I’m proud of our guys. One through 17, 18 … whatever we've got in that gym ... are working their butts off to get better defensively. A lot of that goes to our ‘white team’ … guys like Colby Adams and Shuntavis Wortham who have worked hard and our starters have gotten better because of them.”

Defensively, West held the Lightning to 31 percent shooting, 12 of 39, as no shot was left uncontested.

On the offensive end of the floor, the Wahawks faced yet another zone defense, something Berinobis said his team will continue to keep on seeing.

“That is going to be a trend,” Berinobis said. “It’s good coaching. That is the way they felt they needed to play to win and that was to slow us down and make us think.”

Liberty’s half-court zone trap worked early as the Lightning jumped out to a 4-0 lead while holding West scoreless for the first three-plus minutes. But Johnson hit a lay-up to break the ice for the Wahawks as West went on an 11-0 run and never looked back.

“We've got to be aggressive and find good shots,” Johnson said of solving the many zone defenses West has seen. “It’s not just taking the first pass and shooting, but working the ball around and getting them tired on defense and opening up more shots.”

The Wahawks led 21-14 at half and turned their defensive efforts up in the second half, converting several steals into fast break layups. A Mitch Fordyce bucket at the third-quarter buzzer pushed West’s lead to 37-30, and the Wahawks cruised the rest of the way.

DaQuavion Walker led West with 20 points, while Johnson chipped in 10. Kelby Telander led the Lightning with 14 as West held Liberty’s top two scorers -- Andre Brandon and Ira Hazeltine -- to five points on 2 of 14 shooting.

