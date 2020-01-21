Prep boys' basketball: Iowa City wins battle of Wests

IOWA CITY — They aren’t the most talented bunch around. Not a sexy or pretty team, by any means.
Not a deep team, either.
But they’re the Iowa City West Trojans, so they win. Just win.
“It’s credit to the coaching. The way we practice,” West’s Even Brauns said, after his Class 4A third-ranked club crushed No. 2 Waterloo West, 53-32, Tuesday night.
“I think we’re the hardest-practicing team in the state most likely. The way we do things here, it’s the right way, disciplined. Defense, that’s our thing, and that helps us win games, no matter what.”
Yeah, that defense, which head coach Steve Bergman always has hung his hall of fame hat on. His team is giving up a mere 40 points a game and actually pitched a second-quarter shutout here.
That allowed Iowa City West (9-1, 5-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division) to grab a commanding 24-8 halftime lead. It was a 40-16 game after three quarters.
Waterloo West (8-2, 4-1), which came in second in 4A in scoring, was completely taken out of its offense by Iowa City West’s man-to-man. The Wahawks’ only loss was to Bolingbrook (Ill.), and their wins had come by 21 points or more.
“It’s been good all year,” Bergman said, of his defense. “We sold that to these guys, that they had to be special defensively, because I don’t know if we’ll ever be special offensively. Waterloo West has a certain style, and our goal is not to let you play that style.”
Iowa City West had to rally to beat Linn-Mar in an offensively challenged 38-31 game Monday night but shot 62 percent from the field here, patiently working the basketball around for good shots. Waterloo West had no answer on the low block for Brauns, the 6-foot-9 senior and D-I Belmont signee who scored 19 points.
He said he was surprised he was able to go one-on-one down low with Waterloo West deciding not to give extra help defensively.
“I was a little tentative trying to make the right play early,” Brauns said. “But after the first couple of possessions, knowing that they weren’t sending a second guy, I just knew that was something I had to take advantage of.”
Daquavian Walker led Waterloo West with 14 points, with 13 of those coming in the second half.