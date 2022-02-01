Powerhouse performance: Winfield-Mt. Union roars to big win over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 60-34

Winfield-Mt. Union showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Letts Louisa-Muscatine 60-34 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.
Recently on January 21 , Letts Louisa-Muscatine squared up on Packwood Pekin in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.