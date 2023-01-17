Powerhouse performance: West Branch roars to big win over Wellman Mid-Prairie 64-44

West Branch didn't tinker with Wellman Mid-Prairie, scoring a 64-44 result in the win column for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 17.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Branch squared off with February 4, 2022 at West Branch High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Iowa City Regina and West Branch took on Wilton on January 10 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
