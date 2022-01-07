Powerhouse performance: Wellman Mid-Prairie roars to big win over West Branch 75-54

Wellman Mid-Prairie swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush West Branch 75-54 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Wellman Mid-Prairie made the first move by forging a 38-29 margin over West Branch after the first quarter.

