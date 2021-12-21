Powerhouse performance: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura roars to big win over Eagle Grove 53-33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura rolled past Eagle Grove for a comfortable 53-33 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Eagle Grove took on Lake Mills on December 14 at Lake Mills High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.