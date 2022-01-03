Powerhouse performance: Dunkerton roars to big win over Garwin GMG 90-58

Dunkerton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Garwin GMG with an all-around effort during this 90-58 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Dunkerton faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Garwin GMG took on Baxter on December 21 at Garwin GMG High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.