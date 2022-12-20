Powerhouse performance: Charles City roars to big win over New Hampton 69-40

New Hampton got no credit and no consideration from Charles City, which slammed the door 69-40 at Charles City High on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time New Hampton and Charles City played in a 74-66 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 13, Charles City faced off against Waverly-Sr and New Hampton took on Waverly-Sr on December 9 at New Hampton High School. Click here for a recap
